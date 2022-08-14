Mexico City.- The security cabinet added 260 people killed between August 9 and 12, days in which drug blockades and attacks on businesses and motorists were reported in Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Baja California.

Guanajuato topped the list of the most violent states with 32 investigation files opened by homicide, followed by Chihuahua with 23; State of Mexico with 22; Michoacán with 20 and Jalisco and Baja California, both with 16, according to official figures.

In terms of rates per 100,000 inhabitants of victims of intentional homicide, Colima is first with 57.84, followed by Zacatecas with 37.59; Baja California with 34.72; Michoacan with 29.06; Sonora with 27.84; Morelos with 26.61; Guanajuato with 24.73, Chihuahua with 24 and Quintana Roo with 16.01.

“In matters of security we are doing very badly, the truth is that this government has been absolutely negligent and absolutely deficient, and that happens in the middle of a discussion of who is in command of the National Guard and that the Undersecretary of Security (Ricardo Mejía) go to campaign events in Coahuila, this series of failures has costs and these costs we end up paying the citizens,” claimed Francisco Rivas, director of the National Citizen Observatory (ONC).

Rivas questioned federal intelligence and security to anticipate criminal acts such as those that occurred in Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Baja California, which caused terror and anxiety among the population.

“How is it that none of this could have been foreseen, nobody did anything at all, I don’t remember a situation like the one now, of an attack upon another attack and in distant states. There is no security strategy, we have insisted on that, no there is a project, a clarity in security, there is a lack of vision; there is only a discourse, but no intelligence, there is no ability to foresee these events from happening, and also there is no coordination with local governments,” Rivas considered.

horror days

Between last Tuesday and Wednesday, the municipalities of Zapopan, in Jalisco; Irapuato, Silao, Celaya, San Francisco del Rincón and León, in Guanajuato, were hit by drug blockades and attacks on stores -mainly Oxxos-, as well as gas stations.

The violence broke out after the Army detected a meeting of lieutenants of the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG) in Ixtlahuacán.

The clashes between the gunmen and the military, coupled with the blockades, allowed the alleged criminal leaders to escape, including Ricardo Ruiz, alias “El Doble R.”

On Thursday, a fight in the Cereso de Ciudad Juárez between two rival gangs triggered a wave of attacks by some thirty gunmen who attacked civilians with bullets and set businesses and vehicles on fire.

On Friday, arson attacks broke out in Baja California and Guanajuato.

In Tecate, Tijuana, Playas de Rosarito, Mexicali and Ensenada there were at least 24 violent acts, in which criminals lowered people from their vehicles to cross them over the tracks and set them on fire.

In Guanajuato, for the second time this week, members of organized crime closed roads and burned vehicles.

The sabotage actions followed a confrontation between armed men and state police on the Celaya-Juventino Rosas highway.

In Guanajuato and Baja California, messages attributed to the CJNG circulated on social networks warning of a curfew during the weekend.