It is a not too big street, not far from the center of Tubbergen. An ideal place to live, especially for an older couple. Fifty years ago they moved into their home and they have always enjoyed living there.

That changed more than a year ago when M. moved in with his girlfriend, who lives next door. From that moment on there is noise nuisance. Fierce quarrels in which doors are brutally slammed disrupt the idyllic picture.