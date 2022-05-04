Technicians from the Ministry of Ecological Transition are already working on the four offers they have received to draw up the basic project for the environmental regeneration of Portmán Bay. According to sources from the department headed by Teresa Ribera, there are four “high engineering consultancies, specialists in the environmental recovery of degraded spaces”. Specifically, three Temporary Business Unions (UTE), Proes Consultores-Ibermed Ingeniería, Inypsa-Próxima Ingenieros, and Acadar-Tecnoambiente, as well as a single company, Ingeniería y Estudios Mediterráneo, participate in the procedure. If the terms that have been given in the Ministry are met, the award will take place this month, to begin work in June.

For the companies, carrying out this work constitutes “a major environmental challenge,” a spokesperson for Proes Consultores admitted to LA TRUTH, since, since the dumping of mining tailings was stopped in 1990, none of the projects or proposals that have been put forward on the table has come forward. From this perspective, the environmental engineering consultancy that prepares this basic project “will have to propose unprecedented solutions worldwide due to the complexity and size of the affected area,” Proes indicated.

At the international level, Ibermed sources assured this newsroom, there is a history of rehabilitation of coastal areas and estuaries affected by industrial and extractive activities, which have allowed the recovery of degraded surfaces for other purposes in accordance with social interests and the investments made.

In the case of the Bay of Portmán, however, they underline from this firm, “we find ourselves with several great overlapping challenges, such as the modeling of coastal dynamics, the operations linked to dredging and, finally, the draining and subsequent filling of mining holes, something that must be done with environmental guarantees and for people.

In any case, the implementation of the basic project in the bay that finally goes ahead will depend on the available funding and the commitments that the administrations and owners of the area assume, since, technically, “regeneration can be understood as cleaning up and conditioning the surfaces and stabilize the beach line with a breakwater, giving entrance to a marina, to more ambitious solutions of partial or total dredging of the bay».