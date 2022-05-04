“Avatar”, the James Cameron film that became the highest grossing film of all time, will return with its sequel after more than 10 years. A small official preview of “Avatar: the way of the water” was recently shown during the red carpet and premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″, which brought with it the first criticism from the specialized press. The official trailer is expected to hit the public very soon.

Not one but four sequels

For more than a decade, Cameron has been bringing more life and shape to the history of Pandora and that of its inhabitants, the Na’Vi, using the characters of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The filmmaker has created an entire world not only to stay in two installments, but in five, which will be released every two years (as long as the already established dates are not altered):

“Avatar 2: the way of the water”, on December 16, 2022

“Avatar 3: the seed bearer”, on December 20, 2024

“Avatar 4: the tulkun rider”, on December 18, 2026

“Avatar 5: the quest for Eywa”, December 22, 2028

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are the protagonists of the Avatar saga. Photo: Morning Herald.

Before Doctor Strange

Before seeing the new adventure of Stephen Strange, the specialized press was surprised with the presentation of the sequel to “Avatar”. Critics shared their first reactions after seeing the Marvel film and did the same with the trailer for “The way of the water”. The vast majority highlighted the visual and remarked that they look forward to the arrival of the film in December.

Some reactions of “Avatar 2″

Variety’s Clayton Davis: “I watched the trailer for ‘Avatar: the way of the water’. Stunning visuals, just as you’d expect. I’m pretty sure I saw Stephen Lang (he was seasick). I’m not sure if I saw Kate Winslet. The underwater world could be a delight.”

Duane Miller of Cinemania World : “I got to see the trailer for ‘Avatar: the way of water’ early and it looks absolutely amazing. Seriously some of the best visual effects I’ve ever seen. So ready for December. Inject that sheet music into my veins.”

Manda Spector from Candid x Cinema: “The trailer for ‘Avatar: the way of water’ is absolutely stunning. It was worth the wait because of how advanced the technology is. New characters to look forward to and what appears to be an interesting story. I’m looking forward to this after watching this trailer!”