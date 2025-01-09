The interest paid on deposits has been falling in recent months inevitably, as a result of the process of rate cuts that the ECB (European Central Bank) began last June. In the case of 3 month vehicles, Only one currently allows tying a profitability greater than 3%something that a year ago was totally guaranteed.

It is about the Cetelem 3-month depositthe financing brand of the French group BNP Paribas, which offers 3.10%. It can be contracted from 1 euro and is a member of the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD), which insures the first 100,000 euros in the event that the entity has problems.

This product far exceeds the profitability offered in the secondary market by 3-month bills, which is around 2.55%. It remains to be seen what happens next Tuesday, the 14th, when the Treasury will hold the first auction of 3- and 9-month securities in 2025. The organization already placed 12- and 6-month bills on the 7th (the average interest rose to 2.367% for 12-month debt and fell to 2.535% in 6 months).

2.75% offers the 3-month deposit of MyInvestorAndbank’s neobank, for contributions starting at 10,000 euros. That APR (Annual Equivalent Rate) It rises to 3% if the client invests at least 150 euros in automated portfolios (unlike deposits, in this case it is an investment, which, therefore, can go up or down).

BFF rewards 3-month depositors with 2.68%from 5,000 euros. This interest has fallen from the previous 3.55%. The vehicle is attached to the Italian FGD, since the entity is transalpine. For its part, EBN Banco remains at 2.50%, also for amounts starting at 5,000 euros.

The minimum investment is 1,000 euros to contract the deposit for 3 months SelfBank, which pays 2.20%. Deutsche Bankfor its part, has lowered the interest on yours from 2.47% to 2.17%. It is necessary to contribute at least 3,000 euros. In last place is the ethical banking Triodos Bank, with 1.70% also from 3,000 euros.