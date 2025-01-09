Two years and one month. This is the time in prison that a 51-year-old driver who in 2022 has accepted as a sentence, after reaching an out-of-court agreement. ran over a pedestrian in Vigo and left him in a vegetative state. Later, when the Local Police carried out tests, the driver had tested positive for drugs for cocaine, amphetamines, morphine, codeine and THC. Not only that: the agents who intervened after the accident had also verified that I did not have a valid license, after you have lost all your points.

The events date back to the afternoon of February 8, on Avenida de Ramón Nieto in Vigo. The driver, picks up Ep, He was traveling at almost 80 kilometers per hour in an area that was limited to 40 km/h. It was at the height of a zebra crossing when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road at that time and could not avoid being hit. As a result of the impact, the body of the victim, a 41-year-old man at the time, was thrown approximately 36 meters.

In the accident, the pedestrian who was hit suffered severe head trauma and other very serious injuries, so he had to undergo several interventions. A posteriori, was diagnosed with status epilepticus and, in addition to a tracheotomy, he suffered several multidrug-resistant respiratory infections, leaving him serious consequences that have left him in a vegetative state permanent. At the time of the accident, he had a recognized absolute and permanent disability, but this has worsened to a situation of great disability as he has become completely dependent, unable to communicate, eat or walk.

The compliance hearing took place this Thursday morning in Criminal Court number 3 of the Olívica city and, in it, the defendant accepted a sentence of two years and one month for a crime of driving under the influence of drugs in competition with a crime of reckless injury. In addition, he has been banned from driving for four years, resulting in the permanent loss of his license; and has also accepted 50 days of work for the benefit of the community for a crime against road safety – tax on driving without a license.









Before reaching this extrajudicial agreement, The Prosecutor’s Office demanded 3 years in prison and permanent loss of driving license; and, as civil liability, a joint compensation with his insurance company to the victim of more than 3 million euros.