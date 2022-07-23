Forza Motorsport was shown in detail during the latest Microsoft showcase, however we are still far from its release and over time we will be able to discover new details and features, such as those declared today by Turn 10 in a tweet.

Race strategy is an integral gameplay element of the all-new #ForzaMotorsport. At the pitstops, you’ll be able to refuel and change tire compounds with a choice of hard, medium, or soft tires with each having their own grip and wear characteristics. pic.twitter.com/sN5qImLDsD – Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 21, 2022



“Race strategy is an integral part of Forza Motorsport gameplay“, the message reads.”In the pitstops, we will be able to refuel and change the tires by choosing between the different hard, medium or soft compounds, each of which will have a different behavior and different characteristics in terms of grip and longevity.“.

Nothing new under the sun, but it is evident how this aspect has been worked and deepened by the developers. Maybe this time the tire change and refueling will also have dedicated animations. We hope to have more details on this highly anticipated title as soon as possible.