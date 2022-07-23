Hogwarts Legacy will have at least a couple of special editions with the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Editionthe latter apparently also particularly rich, based on what emerged from a recent leak that revealed the contents of both.

A Reddit user performed a datamining operation on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, discovering some files related to these special editions with reference codes for the different products. Obviously this is not official and public information, being eventually led to variations and modifications, but coming from the official website anyway we can take them into consideration.

Between the two editions, the Collector’s Edition looks particularly rich, complete with special collectible gadget which appears to be in the shape of a book with a magic wand above it suspended through a system of magnets. So let’s see the contents that emerged on these editions:

Hogwarts Legacy – Deluxe Edition

Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe only)

72-hour early access prior to launch (Digital Deluxe only)

Kelpie Robe

Hogwarts Legacy – Collector’s Edition

Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Early access 72 hours prior to launch

Kelpie Robe

Steel case

Collectible book with floating magic wand

Apparently, these are different in-game cosmetic objects but also other elements that are not easy to interpret at the moment, such as the reference to the “Battle Arena”, which could have to do with a DLC of some kind. We recently saw a video featuring the North Tower of Hogwarts, and it appears that Quidditch is not included in the game, according to several sources.