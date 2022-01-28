On today’s night, as always at 1.00 in the morning, Fortnite received a store update that put the Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s terrible enemy, up for sale.

The skin, which resembles that of the film but uses a more cartoon style, recalls the classic colors of the supervillain, namely green and purple, and features interesting details related to his weapons.

There basic skin that you can see in the photo shows a green, purple and black armor (with metal inserts), with a more armor style than a leotard; as backpack, of course, there will be a pumpkin. Next, we can see the Goblin hang glider, which will feature a new animation. To top it all off, even the Pickaxe-Pumpkinthat is a pickaxe with one of the Green Goblin’s iconic pumpkins on it, and the animation Weapon the Pumpkin!which will allow you to show the character take a pumpkin bomb and arm it, so that it will start spinning around you.

The price of the various elements is 1,500 Vbuck (Fortnite currency) for the Green Goblin, 800 Vbuck for the Goblin Hang Glider, 800 Vbuck for the Pumpkin Pickaxe and 200 Vbuck for the animation. With a total of 3,300 Vbuck, there will be the possibility to buy a pack containing all the objects mentioned, together with an exclusive loading screen that sees Spider-Man in front of the Green Goblin and a series of ugly thugs, at the price of 2,100 Vbucka discount greater than 33%.

The animations of Matrix: The White Rabbit bundle will allow you to take, at 800 Vbuck (300 discount), two animations and a skin for the weapons. The animations are Neo’s famous Bullet Time (where he dodges bullets by bending his back) and Trinity’s Kick (cost 300 each), while the skin is Binary Code, which will make the iconic Matrix code appear on your weapons. (500 Vbuck).

