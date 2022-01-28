In the areas along the coast, many homes are bought by people who themselves live elsewhere. They use the houses as country houses for themselves or to rent out to holidaymakers. In the past ten years, the number of second homes has increased even faster than the number of starter homes. This emerges from an investigation carried out by the Land Registry on behalf of KRO-NCRV’s investigative journalistic platform Pointer. The Land Registry confirms the conclusions.

