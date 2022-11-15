Something that happens from time to time Fortnite it is the closing of the chapters, important events in which users are pending because they rarely happen again. And now, Epic Games has revealed the official date for the closing of the third episode, which will be given to close the year with a flourish and start the fourth adventure of the game.

fracture is the name of the event, and is scheduled for the December 3 at 4 pm ET. (3 p.m. Mexico City) It should be mentioned, that no additional details have been revealed about this or about the Chapter Four. But, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. So the fans will have to get excited for this cause.

Fortnite Chapter 3 It could have ended soon, although the content has liked the fans. During the last weeks, collaborations arrived from Star Wars, Marvel, Rick and Morty and Black Adam. Consistent updates have been added to keep players engaged, plus the gameplay remains solid, and fans like that.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: When these types of events happen it is always something worth remembering, so missing them can be a reason for regret. So you have to tune in sharp to know the outcome of the third stage of Fortnite.