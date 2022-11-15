Energy | Can you get more heat by turning the thermostat? The expert explains what the resident can do if it is too cold at home

Taking care of the building’s heat is primarily the housing association’s responsibility, says Kiinteistöliito’s consulting lawyer.

Autumn has been calm in southern Finland, so saving energy has not yet caused difficulties for most. But will the situation change when the weather gets colder?

Advisory lawyer of the Finnish Real Estate Association Tapio Haltia tells what the resident can do if it starts to get cold at home.

Tapio Haltia

This fall, the Real Estate Association has also put housing associations into savings accounts.

“Even a one-degree reduction in room temperature saves five percent in heating energy consumption,” says Haltia.

Haltia recommends an interior temperature of 21–22 degrees.

“Most people find it suitable, and it is also considered good for health,” he says.

According to him, the housing company’s board can decide on moderate temperature regulation. A decision of the general meeting is required for changes of several degrees.

“If there is a reason to convene an extraordinary general meeting in housing associations, for example due to increased expenses, it is definitely worth putting a discussion on how energy can be saved on the agenda,” Haltia points out.

Apartments however, the temperature must not be lower than 18 degrees. That’s what the housing health regulation defines. The regulation does not apply, for example, to storage facilities or stairwells, where the temperature is often 17–18 degrees.

The minimum temperature of 18 degrees specified by the regulation is important not only for the residents, but also for the building. “At this temperature, the ventilation works, the pipes stay warm and moisture does not start to accumulate in the structures,” says Haltia.

Other drastic energy-saving measures, such as closing ventilation or valves, can also lead to damage to structures and indoor air problems.

“Air exchange plays an important role in a building. In addition to bringing oxygen into the interior, it removes carbon dioxide and the humidity load caused by living there,” says Haltia.

If you want to significantly adjust the ventilation, Haltia recommends using the help of an expert.

“ Underfloor heating plays an essential role in drying wet areas and keeping them in good condition.

Too much the urge to save should also be curbed when it comes to underfloor heating in the apartment.

“Electric floor heating typically consumes a lot of electricity, so it’s worth keeping the usage to reasonable levels. However, it’s not worth closing it entirely,” says Haltia.

According to him, underfloor heating plays an essential role in drying out wet rooms and keeping them in good condition. The floor heating should be set a couple of degrees warmer than the room temperature.

“However, you should keep the bathroom door closed so that the floor heating does not heat the entire apartment,” Haltia reminds.

The building company’s basic heat regulation defines the framework for the interior temperature of the apartments. But even if the housing association had decided on, for example, 19 degrees, the heating system in practice usually cannot be adjusted so precisely that the temperature would be the same everywhere.

For example, according to Haltia, the upper floors of an apartment building are often cooler than the lower ones. The temperature in the end apartments of a terraced house is often lower than in the apartments located in the middle of the house.

“This should be taken into account when adjusting the temperature.”

If it has been decided to aim for, for example, 20 degrees, the temperature should practically be adjusted to 21 degrees.

The residents are also different, Haltia reminds. The elderly may get cold more easily and not everyone is comfortable in woolen socks, but prefers to dress lightly at home.

“However, the housing association cannot dictate to people how they should live,” he states.

Population can somewhat influence the temperature of their own home themselves.

The thermostat is a fine regulator of the radiator, which detects changes in the room temperature and doses the flow of heating water to the radiator accordingly.

The room temperature can be selected by turning the thermostat knob until the desired amount of heat is at the mark.

“However, the building company’s basic regulation sets a certain range for the temperature. With the help of a thermostat, you can’t get more heat into the room than what the housing association allows,” says Haltia.

If the thermostats don’t work properly, he says, it’s worth contacting the housing company’s property manager or the board.

“Thermostats are an integral part of the heating system, so the building company is responsible for their maintenance. The partner is also not allowed to adjust them without the building association’s permission, contrary to what has been agreed.”

“ Taking care of the building’s heat is primarily the housing association’s responsibility.

What so what can you do if it feels too cold in the apartment?

“First of all, it’s worth getting on the board of the housing company or the property manager,” says Haltia.

According to Haltia, the central principle is also the equal treatment of shareholders. One cannot be offered more than the others when all the other partners are the payers.

However, if the resident needs additional heat and the building company is not arranging it, he can of course get his own electric radiator, for example, according to Haltia.

“The battery is not illegal and you may use it as long as you follow general electrical and fire safety standards. Since the electricity consumption is apartment-specific, the partner also usually pays for the electricity needed by the electric radiator himself.”

If you are one of the lucky ones whose apartment has a fireplace that has been cleaned and is in working order, you can heat your own apartment by burning wood. However, there are big differences in the heating power of fireplaces.

“Of course, everyone can put on more clothes,” Haltia adds.

How about if there is enough heat and the resident wants to reduce their energy consumption?

According to Haltia, the best way to do this is to pay attention to hot water consumption: Take a quick shower and fill the washing machine and dishwasher before using it.

According to Haltia, heating the water consumes a large part of the energy needed by the apartment. An even larger part is taken up by heating, but it is more difficult to influence. One way is to ventilate the rooms quickly and efficiently with drafts and then close the windows. Then the structures of the apartment do not cool down.

You can try to reduce your own electricity bill by making an agreement with the electricity company for exchange electricity, the price of which varies from hour to hour. In order for saving to produce results, you should monitor the price of electricity and schedule your own consumption for the hours when the price is at its lowest.

“The rule of thumb is that electricity is cheap at night. The price is usually at its highest in the morning and early evening hours,” says Haltia.

The price also varies depending on the weather. In strong winds, the price of electricity goes down. If, on the other hand, it is calm and cold and electricity consumption is at its peak, the price goes up.