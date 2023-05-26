SQUARE ENIX has released the launch trailer for In Tanta We Trustadditional content for Forspoken available from today. In this new adventure, which serves as a prequel to the game’s plot, the protagonist Frey Holland will find himself traveling back in time and collaborate with Lots of Cinta to defeat the threat created by rheddig and which brought the events of the main game to life.

FORSPOKEN: IN TANTA WE TRUST DLC IS OUT Fight alongside Tanta Cinta and venture deeper into the world of Athia with this prequel DLC MILAN (May 26, 2023) – Today, Square Enix Ltd. announced that Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust, a brand new narrative DLC for the action-RPG, Forspoken, is now available for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PC STEAM®, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. With the new DLC, players return to the world of Athia for another exciting adventure as Frey Holland once again. To watch the trailer of the DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trustvisit: https://youtu.be/oQPu94ZH-aU Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust serves as a prequel to the main game, Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Rift once and for all, Frey is transported to Athia’s past. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magic, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once again… as well as save herself. In the DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust players will fight alongside Tanta Cinta and unlock new combat strategies to coordinate devastating attack combos against Rheddig’s enemy forces. Scale new heights in unique vertically designed environments with Frey’s magic-enhanced parkour skills. You must own the main game, Forspoken, which launched earlier this year on January 24, 2023, to play this DLC. Players who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Forspoken or the Digital Deluxe Upgrade can redeem Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust through the product page add-on. Players who own the Standard Edition will be able to purchase the DLC separately starting today. .Read more about Forspokenvisit: www.forspoken.com Related links:

Source: SQUARE ENIX