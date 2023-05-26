There is a feeling of exhaustion within America due to the constant failures of the club. Emilio Azcárraga, owner of the eagles, does not understand how the team has had so many falls in recent years if it has invested heavily in signing quality transfers and coaches who apparently have everything on the table to conquer football Mexican. Each time the setbacks hurt more, and the last one at the hands of Chivas left many injuries inside the nest.
Emilio has made the decision to have control of the decisions in this market, not only will he be in charge of choosing the new coach, but he has also directed some signings for the following summer. As if that were not enough, the owner of América is clear that they require a vote of confidence for the fans who are very disappointed with the team and want to do so with the arrival of an internationally renowned reinforcement who has played for the best clubs on the planet.
It is about Arturo Vidal. The Chilean soccer player thinks of a future in Mexico and today America thinks of a future with him. The club understands that there are many options for Pedro Aquino to leave the squad and they could cover his loss directly with the arrival of the Chilean, who cannot have a worse performance than the Peruvian and could also generate a feeling of peace with the fans. and improve the team in terms of marketing. The condition is set, the ‘King’ only arrives if he breaks his contract with Flamengo.
