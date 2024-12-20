Pablo Fornals He has exercised normally this morning in the training session that the Real Betis has developed in the Luis del Sol sports city hours after beating 1-0 against HJK Helsinki in the last match of the league phase of the Conference. The Castellón midfielder has participated in these works thinking about Sunday’s duel against Rayo Vallecano, for which he could already enter the squad list after several weeks absent from Pellegrini’s plans.

It was the Chilean coach himself who pointed out on Wednesday, in the run-up to the clash against the Finns that “Fornals is not one hundred percent recoveredso it will not be on the list for tomorrow.” He was not yet available but everything indicates that his special plan will bear fruit so that he will be among those mentioned on Sunday in the last duel of 2025.

It has been a day of recovery for the starters who played the duel against HJK and Fornals has participated with a different rhythm along with other players such as Iscohis minor annoyances were overcome, although he could not participate in the Conference as he was not registered, and Lo Celso, who was not there on Thursday night due to sanction. Other footballers such as Sabaly, Bartra, Perraud, Mateo, Juanmi and Vitor Roque participated with complete normality.

Meanwhile, the injured were not on the pitch Rui Silva, Mendy, Bellerín, Marc Roca and William Carvalho. Pellegrini was also unable to recruit many youth players beyond Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez given that Betis Deportivo is playing the affiliate derby against Sevilla Atlético tonight.