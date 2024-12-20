Collboni approves its fiscal plan for 2025 after agreeing with the Communes to close two cruise terminals

Jaume Collboni has managed to approve his first tax ordinances since he became mayor of Barcelona. The PSC has obtained the support of the Commons at the last moment for its tax plans for 2025 after accepting the closure of two cruise terminals in the Port.

Barcelona appeals to the Supreme Court to try to save the ‘Amazon tax’ that was pioneering in Spain

With the favorable vote of Comuns and ERC, in addition to that of the socialist councilors of the municipal government, the City Council approved the tax ordinances in the last plenary session of the year. The rest of the groups, Junts, PP and Vox, have voted against.

Collboni’s tax plan includes an increase of between 5 and 10 euros in the waste tax, in accordance with European regulations, and a greater bonus on the Economic Activities Tax. But above all, the main developments have to do with the increase in tax pressure on tourism, in accordance with the demands of Comuns and ERC.

The ordinances approved this Friday contemplate an increase in the IBI for luxury hotels, which will affect some 233 establishments. Also the creation of a tax for buses that transport tourists to central and attractive areas of the city, who must pay 35 euros to park. Furthermore, the negotiation with ERC also led to the Generalitat approving the possibility of raising the tourist tax to 8 euros per night.

The last obstacle that the municipal government had to overcome, and which was not resolved until hours before the plenary session, was the negotiation with the Communes to eliminate cruise ship terminals. Finally, the PSC signed with them the commitment to update the agreements with the Port of Barcelona – on whom these decisions ultimately depend – to reduce the terminals from seven to five and not open any luxury ones.

Moments before the vote, Collboni celebrated having reached an agreement “without increasing the tax pressure on families, SMEs, or the self-employed”, and yes on the tourism sector. “An activity that is going very well for the city and that can pay more,” he concluded. At the same time, Collboni added that he signed the budget extension this Friday and that he hopes to be able to agree on them at the beginning of 2025.

The president of the Barcelona en Comú group, Janet Sanz, has argued support for the tax ordinances because they contribute to “tourism decline.” In this way, he has stated that they are “coherent” with “the strategy of reversing the trend of rolling out red carpets for the elites.”

For his part, ERC councilor Jordi Castellana has regretted the “stance” of the Comuns on cruise terminals. “There is no substantive agreement,” said Castellana, who pointed out that the pact that the Comuns have pointed to “was already defined” previously. Furthermore, Castellana has stressed that Republicans are moved “by the impact of the measures” and not by “posture.”

Barcelona will increase the IBI of luxury hotels and charge more taxes to tourist buses



Regarding the contrary votes, the councilor of TriasxBCN (Junts) Damià Calvet has regretted that the municipal government has not accepted his allegations to “reduce the fiscal pressure” in the city and ensure that “the good financial health of the City Council is not at risk.” expense of people and companies.” PP councilor Àngels Esteller has criticized that the tax ordinances “consolidate Barcelona as the most expensive city in Spain”, and Vox’s Gonzalo de Oro-Pulido has pointed out that the measures “squeeze” Barcelona residents and that They are “repeating the mistakes of the past.”