In the summer of 2022, a few days after winning Madrid its fourteenth Champions, in Paris, surely the most epic in its history, Casemiro cited with Florentino in his dispatch of Valdebebas. It was a very affectionate encounter between the president and one of … His favorite players, and with a very clear message. The Brazilian told Florentino that his glorious stage in the White Club had come to an end and that the body asked him to try a new experience. And so it was. After winning the European Super Cup, in mid -August, he closed an agreement with the Unitedwhile Madrid culminated the signing of Tchouaméni, which he already had tied, but that he advanced a summer for the unexpected march of Casemiro.

Eighty million who entered eighty who came out and a 22 -year -old player for another 31. The operation was perfect for everyone. Casemiro achieved a hiring with the Red Devils and looked for a new spring to his career; Madrid had enjoyed it in its full years and with the money admitted bought the player most similar to the Brazilian, but much younger. A puzzle that fit perfectly in the first months of Tchouaméni In Madrid, but the middle season by the World Cup in Qatar disrupted the plans. Those of the player and those of the club.

That first season from more to less generated the first doubts among Real Madrid. Replace Casemiro, as with Kross this year and will Modricit was not going to be simple, but Aurélien was below expectations. Undeniable his physical waste and his work in the destructive phase, little by little he was limiting his offensive repertoire, which made him an easy pass footballer and, on many occasions, backwards. Neither exceeded lines nor made the difference in the association. He was not signed for that, but the reality is that in Monaco and in the first months as a Real Madrid did.

In his second season, the relevant casualties in the center of the defense forced him to play on more than one occasion of Central, a position in which he did not disregard, but in which he also did not fall in love. It was a second year of transition, in terms of personal performance, endorsed and sustained by Ancelottisurely his greatest defender. But neither did he excite a sector of Real Madrid than this season, especially until January, he no longer supports the performance of French and pointed him out as one of those responsible for the teams of the team.

In the defeat in Champions against Milan, in the group stage (1-3), he took a good Bernabéu whistle. The same as in Cup, against Celta, in mid-January, just after Barça 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. There the relationship between Bernabéu and Tchouaménibut just in that same party he began his resurrection: «When I start every game I am concentrated in what I have to do in the field. I listen to the whistles, of course, but I focus on mine. I do not stop in itself a game they say that I do it well and another evil. There will always be criticism, but the most important thing is to work to improve because if you do things well you will play well, ”said Galo yesterday in the Valdebebas press room.

Mental strength, work and faithful support from Ancelotti, of his teammates and, also, of the club. That has been Tchouaméni’s recipe to silence the Pitos del Bernabéu and turn them into applause, as against lightning. The best news for Aurélienalthough surely not for Madrid, it is that the best footballer since the tie against City has been him, and he was also at a high level at face to face against the English, with a superb central game in the Etihad: “The very criticized Tchouamén has played a spectacular game,” said Ancelotti after that 2-3.

It has not been the only public support of Carletto French. In his most delicate moments, he has always been to get the shield. And in his rebirth, he has not been cut when enlarging his figure: «It has a strong character and a very serious personality. Without a ball we already knew that it is spectacular and, in addition, it is now playing very well with the ball, which is the something we had to discover, ”said Carletto after the triumph against lightning. Thus Tchouaméni has silenced Los Pitos.