The second round of the Formula Regional Asia, staged on the circuit of Dubai, ended with the performance of race 2 and 3, respectively won by Arthur Leclerc and Hadrien David. In the first case, the Monegasque of Mumbai Falcons had to continually defend himself from the threat of the French of BlackArts Racing Pierre-Louis Chovet, the latter author of a bad start that thwarted his leadership on the starting grid in favor of Charles’s brother. Despite this circumstance, with the tension remained high until the final stages of the race, the Indian team still crossed the finish line ensuring a splendid shotgun, made possible by the 2nd place of Dino Beganovic, also a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy just like his teammate. In conclusion, Race-2 – which ended under the Safety Car regime – saw another transalpine like Isack Hadjar on the podium, who finished 3rd with his Hitech. Speaking of the latter team, it is worth mentioning the 8th place of Leonardo Fornaroli, the best among the Italians, as well as the retirement of Sebastian Montoya.

Everything is different, however, for the third and final race of the second round of this season: in this case, David and Pepe Martì, with the Spaniard from Pinnacle who, in addition to having shared the front row with his rival, has always remained in the exhausts of the French. However, despite the pressure exerted throughout the half-hour of the race, the R-ace GP rider established himself as the first rider to take more than one victory this season (in addition to Race-1 of the second round), closing ahead of Martì and his compatriot Hadjar, again third at the checkered flag. To underline – in addition to Montoya again out of the points – the 4th place of the Sicilian Gabriele Minì, author of a painful performance but ended with the mission accomplished in keeping behind Beganovic and Crawford.

Based on the overall results, Leclerc ends the day with leadership in the overall standings, while boasting an advantage of only 9 points over David, in turn closely followed by Hadjar. The challenge between the pilots who occupy the high areas of the ranking will recur, again a Dubai, for the third round of the championship, scheduled between 3 and 5 February.