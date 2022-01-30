Ethel Well She is already coordinating details of her marriage to Julián Alexander. Months after confirming their commitment, the television host has already revealed some details of the ceremony and the plans she has for the future together with her partner.

However, in a recent statement, he surprised more than one by talking about his desire for his union to be televised, in the same style as his mother Gisela Valcárcel when she married Roberto Martínez.

Will Ethel Pozo’s wedding be broadcast on TV?

In an interview with a local newspaper, Ethel Pozo was open to the possibility that her marriage to Julián Alexander would be broadcast on national television.

As she commented, she is sure that the producer of her show space intends to show the wedding ceremony on the program and stressed that neither she nor her partner would have a problem sharing the romantic moment with viewers.

“Oh! Surely Armando (Tafur, producer of the América Hoy program) will want to, but We have no problem sharing because we are used to social networks, to TV . It doesn’t bother us, so I don’t know what that moment will be like in December, the date I can’t say,” he told Trome.

Ethel Pozo wants to have a baby together with Julián Alexander

Ethel Pozo is more than happy with the romantic relationship she has with Julián Alexander. The television host talked about her future plans with the producer and revealed that she would like to become a mother again this 2022.

“I’m looking forward to it, of course. He and I want to start a family. If God blesses us, it would be welcome, “he said in one of the broadcasts of the last season of America today.