The fifth edition of the championship will officially open on Friday 21 January Formula Regional Asia, with the first test scheduled on the Yas Marina circuit. Among the 28 drivers entered in the Asian series, well four are part of the major Formula 1 Junior Teams.

Moreover, some of them also have surnames of a certain importance, such as Arthur Leclerc. Charles’s brother, the latter engaged in F1 with Ferrari, will take to the track at the wheel Mumbai Falcons India Racing, and then move to Press in order to focus on the F3 championship. Curiously, the 21-year-old Monegasque will team up with Colombian Sebastian Montoya, son of former F1 driver Juan Pablo. The South American, who will take part in only three out of five GPs, will then leave room for another member of the Ferrari Driver Academy as Oliver Bearman, also under contract with Prema in F3.

Different speech, however, for the Red Bull Junior Team, which will field two full-time drivers and in two different teams: while the American Jak Crawford will complete the Prema line-up, Hitech will welcome the Franco-Algerian Isack Hadjar, also making his debut in the category after his experience in the European Formula Regional. In conclusion, the presence of the Mercedes Junior Team, which will focus everything on the qualities of Estonian Paul Aron. The latter, unlike all the other drivers mentioned, is the only one to have been confirmed for the second consecutive year in Formula 3.