The spectacular weekend at Monza coincided with the tenth and final round of this year’s Formula 3 season, but it was also the weekend in which the Drivers’ title was decided. In the all-Italian derby between Gabriele Minì and Leonardo Fornaroli, the winner of the duel with a decisive overtaking on the last corner of the last lap was Fornaroli, who with this success became the first italian to win in this category, as well as the first driver to do so without ever having climbed onto the top step of the podium during the entire season. But who were the champions before him?

As mentioned, Formula 3 was born in 2019 on the basis of the FIA ​​project aimed at uniting the GP3 Series (born in 2010 and which until 2018 supported GP2, now known as Formula 2) and the European Formula 3 (born in 1966 and remained until 2018 after numerous name changes). Looking at the short roll of honour of the current series, the names of drivers who have been part of or are still included in the Academies of the major Formula 1 teams immediately strike you. The big exceptions are those of Robert ShwartzmanFerrari reserve driver and always involved in the WEC with the Maranello team, as well as with that of Oscar Plateswho with McLaren achieved 2nd place in Monza. All the others, however, are participating in the current Formula 2 season.

Italy has therefore witnessed the battle between Minì and Fornaroli in the ‘Temple of Speed’, but in the championship reserved for Teams it has always been the leading nation. If we exclude 2021, when the Milanese team won tridentall other seasons ended with the affirmation of the Pressa team from Grisignano di Zocco that has also achieved other great successes in Formula 2 and other preparatory categories, as well as preparing to represent Italy in the USA next year with its debut in IndyCar.

Formula 3 Roll of Honor