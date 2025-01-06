01/06/2025



Updated at 10:30 a.m.





The first red carpet of the year It was held this morning in Los Angeles where the 2025 Golden Globes were awarded. The gala, which rewards talent in both film and television, brought together actors, actresses and many other international celebrities. As in any awards ceremony, fashion plays an essential role. We zoom in on the most beautiful dresses that celebrities have worn. From Cate Blanchett’s repeated designone of the most elegant, right down to the dress chosen by the Spanish woman who made history at the Golden Globes: Karla Sofia Gascón. The color has been the most highlighted note, along with the classic black, celebrities have opted for tones such as orange, gold, pink, red, maroon and white. There was no shortage of metallics, one of the awards season trends. They also accompanied the dresses with jewelry and ‘beauty looks’ that left some details to remember, such as Emma Stone’s new pixie.