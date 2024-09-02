While titles like Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 and Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 have shown that the beloved series of Rockstar may operate outside the United States, the main saga has remained on American soil. However, At the beginning of the century, the idea of ​​taking this property to Japan and Colombia was considered.

According to a new report from Time Extension, after the success of Grand Theft Auto IIIDan Houser, one of the creators of the series, and much of Rockstar They were interested in creating a spin-off that will take place in Tokyo, Japan.At that time, the team had traveled to this city to promote their most recent work, and they were fascinated by the culture.

However, and as we already know, GTA: Tokyo did not happen, even though the company had registered this name at the time. In this regard, it has been mentioned that The team had problems when creating a parody and social criticism that would not only be able to connect with Western audiences, but also with Japanese audiences.

Let’s remember that Rockstar has done a phenomenal job with American culture thanks to the fact that they are a team from this country. However, this was not the only project that the studio did not complete, since in 2003 there were registered GTA Sin City and GTA Bogota. The first of these refers to Las Vegas, while the second would have taken place in the city of Colombia.

Regarding these two titles, a source close to the media has pointed out that at that time, Rockstar had the habit of registering trademarks to protect its ideas. In this way, It is clear that the company had a desire to explore other cultures through GTA.However, achieving what they have done, that is, a parody that is at the same time perfectly understood by a certain community, is much more difficult than it seems, so these ideas have not been realized.

We can only wait to see if something like this can happen after the launch of GTA 6. On related topics, this would be the case GTA 6 on Xbox Series S. Likewise, these are the new features for GTA Online.

Author’s Note:

The idea of ​​having a Grand Theft Auto game in another country is something that many want to see, but as we have already seen, it is not a simple thing. It is not enough to make simple jokes about a certain community, but there has to be a complete understanding to make a well-founded criticism, something that is not easy.

Via: Time Extension