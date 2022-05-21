Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas took the seventh square, Mercedes tinted Barcelona in time

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc grabbed the pole position.

Formula The top three in the time trial for the No. 1 Barcelona race was no surprise on Saturday, but Ferarr’s Charles Leclercin pole position, Red Bull Max Verstappen second box and Carlos Sainzin after third place, there was at least a small surprise on the results list.

A Mercedes duo who had problems in the early part of the season George Russell and Lewis Hamilton tinted and Russell in particular drove hard, finishing fourth. Hamilton was Red Bull’s Sergio Perezin after the sixth.

Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas also reached the third section of the time trial and eventually finished seventh.

“This was the maximum performance for our car,” Bottas said in an interview with Viaplay.

“We can even fight tomorrow [sunnuntaina] With Mercedes. ”

If Mercedes was a little surprised, the same can be said for the Haas stable. Kevin Magnussen was eighth and Mick Schumacher tenth. Between them was placed Daniel Ricciardo.

For Leclerc, who is at the top of the World Championship points, the pole position was already fourth this season. It came dramatically as the attempt to open the last section ended in a spin. Similarly, Verstappen’s last attempt coagulated when the car lost power.