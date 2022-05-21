Magaly Medina was surprised to interview Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba exclusively for his program. The driver recounted details of her conversation with the Sport Boys footballer, who is now willing to reveal the truth about his controversial separation from Melissa Paredes, which occurred after an ampay at the end of 2021.

What did Magaly Medina say about ‘Gato’ Cuba?

Magaly Medina praised Rodrigo Cuba’s attitude and assured that she was impressed to notice that the soccer player is not like most of his colleagues who speak little. She even mentioned that she believes in his version.

“We haven’t listened to ‘Gato’ and this time he speaks very sincerely, calmly. I was amazed to meet a soccer player who knows how to express himself , who speaks well, who is not monosyllabic, like many soccer players that I have had to interview. He speaks very well, he expresses himself well, I thought it was honest, sincere ”, expressed the ATV presenter.

What did Magaly Medina and Rodrigo Cuba talk about?

According to the driver, Rodrigo Cuba opened his heart, because Melissa Paredes is trying to change the conciliation of shared ownership.

In the exclusive interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”, he answers her and tells everything that happened when the ampay of the “Dos Hermanas” actress with the dancer Anthony Aranda came to light.

“ It is a very long conversation, very sincere, of facts that he has not wanted to tell. This time, after so many months and close to a possible trial with his ex-wife, he sat down and spoke to us. There were no questions I didn’t want to answer “, Held.

In addition, Magaly Medina referred to the girlfriend of ‘Gato’ Cuba, the businesswoman Ale Venturo. “She seemed to me in person a very beautiful, intelligent, calm girl,” said the television figure. The full interview will air next Monday, May 23 on the ATV signal.