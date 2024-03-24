Formula 1 | The F1 team apologized to Valtteri Bottas

Sauber's F1 team has enough troubles.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and the F1 race weekend in Australia for the Sauber team, which he represents, was gloomy.

Bottas finished in 14th place in the race. In addition, Sauber was fined 5,000 euros for a crash during a tire change. The wheel nut got away from the stable staff, and it caused a possible danger.

Bottas entered the race from 13th on the starting grid and rose to 11th place as the race progressed, but problems with the tire change watered down his dreams of a World Championship points position.

“If you don't get the stops right, then it doesn't matter how you drive there,” Bottas lamented in an interview with Viaplay.

The Sauber team apologized to his drivers and especially Bottas after Sunday's race.

Because of Sauber Alessandro Alunni Bravi apologized for the problems with the stable in the bulletin and stated that Bottas was fighting for the points due to his speed.

Bottas is without World Championship points in the current F1 season.

On Sunday, he won the Australian GP with Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr. For Ferrari, the double victory was secured by the carbureted in second place Charles Leclerc.

The next F1 race will be held on April 7 in Japan.