It is not the first time that she is reported dead by some websites, which then also spread the news on social networks. Carolyn Smith she got furious and published a story on her Instagram profile, to deny the news that had been circulating and to show herself to the many people who support her every day.

Good morning, today is Tuesday 19 March 2024. I am currently located in the center of Rome, Montecitorio. I had a wonderful meeting today with all the greatest choreographers and dancers in Italy. I have the testimonies and if you see me like this… I'm not in the hospital, I'm not dying. I'm fine, the only thing I had to change because it's hot. I am fine. Who is posting these stupid videos or posts, this news that I am dying… then, one I have to thank you because you are extending my life. Then you broke up with me, because people are getting scared, they are calling and texting my family. Now stop. I'm fine, have a good day.

Carolyn Smith looked irritated, it's not the first time she's come given up for dead. The thing that bothers her most is the fact that those who love her and know her worry. Her family receives calls and texts with questioning questions sorrow and pain.

Everyone knows about his toughness battle against cancer. The former dancer and judge of Dancing with the Stars has been undergoing difficult treatments for years. The first diagnosis came in 2015, breast cancer. After periods of remission, the disease once again took hold of her life. However, Carolyn never lost her smile and she always showed herself smiling and optimistic to his numerous fans. She showed touching photos, while she shaved herself, she showed the marks that that evil monster left on her body and she became a real symbol of courage.

The well-known television personality fights every day for research and to support the many people who are facing a battle like his. For this reason, when he reads fake news he is shocked disappointed. Carolyn Smith is alive, she feels well, she enjoys her walks in the center of Rome and she has absolutely no intention of stopping fighting!

