Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence announced this Friday that he will not support the new candidacy for the Presidency of Republican Donald Trump, of whom he was right-hand man in the White House (2017-2021).

“It shouldn't come as a surprise that I won't support Donald Trump,” he said in an interview on the network FoxNews.

Pence presented his own candidacy for the presidential election next November in June 2023, but suspended his campaign in October of last year, stating that it was not his time.

Trump, in turn, saw his candidacy for the White House mathematically guaranteed this week by achieving enough delegates in the Washington state primaries on Tuesday for his party convention to proclaim him between July 15 and 18 in Milwaukee.

“During my campaign I made clear that there were profound differences between us in a number of areas, and not just in the exercise of my constitutional duties on January 6,” 2021, Pence said in reference to the attack on the Capitolthe day he refused to follow Trump's instructions to reject the results of the Electoral College that gave victory to Biden.

The former vice president pointed out that, “in good faith,” he cannot give him his support.

Another Republican candidate, the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haleynor did he support her when she withdrew from the race at the beginning of the month, after her defeat on Super Tuesday, and assured that Trump would have to win over those who voted for her.

Trump does, however, have the general support of the Republican Party and its leaders in Congress. The last to grant it was the leader of the conservative minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, on March 6.

For the legislator, the primaries on March 5, a day known as Super Tuesday because the Republicans held elections in fifteen states, showed that Trump had earned the required support of Republican voters to be the candidate.

EFE

