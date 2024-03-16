The Crosetto-Meloni challenge on the future of Figliuolo and the Defense General Staff

The role of head of reconstruction in Emilia is a tight one for him. And now the former commissioner of the anti-Covid vaccination plan seems to want more. La Stampa writes about it today, which in a detailed background story tells how around Francesco Paolo Figliuolo we would be “fighting a battle over the future of the defense leaders”. It is “an underground clash, which overflows into discontent, re-proposing a duel that had already taken place over Leonardo's appointments”.

According to what La Stampa writes, there would be “don one side Guido Crosetto, on the other Giorgia Meloni, or rather who, at Palazzo Chigi, on behalf of the prime minister, in recent days he is moving to resolve the risk of the Armed Forces”. After the strategic trip to Niger of recent days as leader of the Joint Forces Summit Command of the Defense General Staff.

According to the press, “we will soon have to choose the successor to the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who should bring forward his transfer to Brussels to June for the new position of president of the Military Committee of the Atlantic Alliance. Crosetto made the choice of him. For that post he wants the Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director Luciano Portolano, thanks to a network of contacts and acquaintances at NATO and EU level”. In Figliuolo, concludes La Stampa, he could remain at the helm of a subsidiary or of the Civil Protection.