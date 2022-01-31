The winner of the 2009 US Open when he beat Roger Federer in the final is returning after battling injuries for about 30 months.

Del Potro has not played since he suffered a serious knee injury at Queens in London in June 2019. The Argentine has now undergone four operations.

The former number 3 in the world has plummeted on the ATP ranking and now finds himself in 757th place. He received a wildcard for the tournament in his own country.