A center for government services in Dubai has offered a number of job vacancies for recent graduates of national cadres, to work under the name of “Customer Happiness Consultant (Data Entry)” without requiring the availability of experience, provided that the applicants for the job are of both sexes, with high school and university holders.

The center explained that the salary allocated to this job starts from 8 thousand dirhams, in addition to incentives and 35 dirhams for each transaction that is completed, while working hours are 8 hours, with one hour break (shift system), calling on young people who wish to apply for vacant jobs who meet the conditions, To send a copy of your recent CV to the e-mail amercenterjobs@gmail.comMention the job title in the email subject line.

The Knowledge Center for Governmental Services (Facilitation – Direction) has also offered a number of job vacancies in Dubai, intended for female national cadres only, under the job title “Customer Happiness Consultant”, on the condition that those wishing to apply for jobs should have a high school diploma or above, with Availability of 1 to 3 years of experience.

She indicated that the working hours are 8 working hours, while the salary allocated to this job starts from 8 thousand dirhams, plus a commission on transactions, calling on those wishing to apply for the job to send CVs and experience certificates to the e-mail. CAREERS@ABATERAGOV.COMor WhatsApp number 0568082054.



