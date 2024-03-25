March 25, 1974

Argentina. The former leader of the union branch of Peronism, Rogelio Coria45 years old, was murdered inside a building when he was about to take an elevator; He was intercepted by two people, one of whom fired three shots at him with a 45 pistol, as a result of which the former union leader died instantly. In the first days of 1973, Coria resigned from his positions as head of the powerful Construction Workers Union and general secretary of the “62”, a union branch of Peronism, after differences arose regarding the presidential candidacy of the Peronist movement in the elections of March of last year. Coria opposed the current President Juan Domingo Perón, returned from his exile in Spain, without there having previously been an agreement in principle in the military government of the time, headed by Alejandro Lanusse. Located on the right wing of Peronism, Coria was the leader of the current called “participationism”, an alternative to create an independent trend within Peronism. Because of this, Coria was identified with an alleged plan that advocated “Peronism without Perón.” When the question of candidacy was debated, Coria pushed for the maintenance of Lanusse's candidacy. Shortly after, he resigned and went to Paraguay; It was unknown that he had returned.

THREAT TO THE SANTA ROSA PROPERTY. The threat of a massive cancellation of certificates of agrarian unaffectability of land on the Santa Rosa property, as the initiation of a process for new damages, caused the Small Property Association to hold an urgent meeting with the parvifundistas. The version reached the leaders that a process had been initiated to annul the certificates of unaffectability that protect small properties on the aforementioned property. The intention is, obviously, to create new ejidal population centers.

ANOTHER CELEBRATION FOR RIMA IBARRA. Mrs. Lilia de Grijalva of Méxia, offered at her residence, a loving party in honor of the beautiful Miss Rima Ibarra Hallal, who will soon get married. The demonstration of affection for the bride was filled with attention from the guests. The lady of Mexía showed kindness at this celebration that she hosted in honor of Rima, who was delighted with the attention of her friends who sincerely congratulated her and wished her endless happiness.

March 25, 1999

LAW TO PUNISH CRIMINALS. The bill that Governor Juan Millán sent to the State Congress to more vigorously punish criminals and protect victims, renews hope that the crime that terrorizes Sinaloans and destabilizes Sinaloa can be combated more effectively. Although there is a perception that it is not more laws that are missing, but rather strict application of the existing ones, once the reforms are approved, there will be fewer pretexts for public ministries and judges to release criminals.

THE COLOSIO CASE WILL NOT BE CLEARED. Queretaro. Governor Ignacio Loyola maintained that the Mexican population should now get used to the fact that the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio will never be clarified, as happened with the president of the United States, John F. Kennedy. He pointed out that the crime of the Sonoran politician “was carried out in groups of other power.” The president declined to comment on the actions of the police authorities regarding the crime investigations, since he does not know exactly what has really been done.

