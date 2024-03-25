She can understand what Kate Middelton is going through, what she's feeling and how her life has been turned upside down. Shannen Doherthy he has been facing a battle against cancer for several years and every day he thinks about when his time will come. Precisely for this reason, the princess's announcement moved her and at the same time made her reflect.

Actress Shannen Doherthy shared a post in defense of Kate Middleton, both to support her and to make the world understand how people can be unfair. Maybe the princess wanted to experience the diagnosis alone, but she was forced to tell her children after too many rumors emerged regarding his health conditions.

Being a public figure doesn't mean that people own it. WE ALL have the right to deal with illness or life in private. The wave of conspiracy theories, the sense of possession and morbid curiosity forced this person to expose himself before he had even digested the situation and talked about it to his children. I hope this is a teaching moment for all of us to learn to respect the privacy of others. Even when it comes to public people. And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength in the face of the endless onslaught she endured while battling cancer.

The actress's battle began in 2015, after a sad diagnosis: breast cancer. The Beverly Hills 90210 star isn't done fighting yet. After two years of remission, that monster came back stronger than before. A tumor in the fourth stage.

She recently indulged in a long outburst. Unfortunately, the metastases reached her bones, forcing her to start another one cycle of chemotherapy. The disease that attacked the actress is aggressive and resistant to therapy.

In his podcast he recounted the most intimate and touching moments of his difficult journey. Hope is not lost yet. After the seventh treatment, doctors noticed a breakdown of the blood-brain barrier and improvements. The actress herself called it a miracle. She knows that she shouldn't shout victory, but for the first time she confessed to feeling positive. You must never give up and never lose your smile, she has always tried to shout it out to everyone in these long and difficult years.

Shannen thinks every day about when her time will come. She confided to all those people who follow and support her every day that her desire is to be cremated and may his ashes come scattered in Malibualong with those of his dad and his dog.

