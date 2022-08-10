After suffering a cerebrovascular accident, former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo is in an induced coma in an Asunción clinic. As reported by his family doctor, the damage occurred in a small part of the brain and the former president will undergo more medical tests. Lugo led the Latin American country from 2008 to 2012 and has forged a long career as a senator.

A cerebrovascular accident led the former Paraguayan president and senator, Fernando Lugo, to a clinic in Asunción, the country’s capital. There he is in an induced coma and connected to a ventilator.

“He was admitted here with a diagnosis of an ischemic cerebrovascular accident,” legislator Jorge Querey, who is also a family doctor in Lugo, announced.

As he indicated, his medical situation could derive from an episode he suffered after a trip he made to Colombia for the investiture of leftist Gustavo Petro on Sunday, in which he presented mild symptoms.

Subsequently, the former president “had a seizure or what people normally know as an epileptic seizure.”

But his medical situation worsened this Wednesday and he had to be transferred to the San Roque Sanatorium, near the historic center of the country’s capital.

At 71 years old, Lugo will undergo several tests to determine his health status and will remain connected to the respirator for another 12 or 24 hours to “adequately oxygenate” his brain.

In addition, the doctor assured that it was an obstruction of a blood vessel, so that “blood did not reach the brain tissue.” Querey maintained that it is a small area of ​​​​the brain that is affected and that an operation is ruled out. for now.

The presidential candidate and former Minister of Health of the Government of Lugo, Esperanza Martinez, thanked the messages of solidarity sent to the former president.

Thank you very much, on behalf of the compañeros and compañeras of the Guasu Ñemongeta Front, to all the people who are calling and writing to us concerned about the health of Senator Fernando Lugo. He is stable and under medical care. – Esperanza Martinez (@esperanza_py) August 10, 2022



The former president had been undergoing long-standing treatment for coagulation and circulation.

Who is Fernando Lugo?

Born in San Solano, in southern Paraguay, in 1951, Lugo graduated from a religious career in Asunción. He was a priest and bishop. He also completed a master’s degree in Sociology at the Gregorian University, in Rome, Italy, after being expelled from the country.

In 2006 he left his religious career to focus on forming a political life. He supported the peasantry in their struggle for the redistribution of the land and shortly afterwards he promoted the organization known as “Citizen Resistance”. This grouped together the main political parties in opposition to the government of former President Nicanor Duarte Frutos.

Thus, he organized a citizen demonstration with several trade union centers and civil associations against the president. They claimed that he intended to violate the Constitution of the country.

Stock image. Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo speaks during a political rally in Asuncion on August 7, 2015. AFP – NORBERTO DUARTE

After a series of protests, he sought to run for the Presidency supported by more than 100,000 people. He promised agrarian reform and free universal healthcare. The race to the Palacio de López was carried out under the banners of the Christian Democratic Party, and in 2008 he won the elections.

A historic day for the country. His appointment marked the first peaceful transfer from a ruling party to the opposition, as well as being the first “freely” elected leftist president.

But in 2012 the Paraguayan Senate dismissed him after a political trial due to disturbances in the east of the country, in Curuguaty, in which 17 people died.

A year later he was elected as senator for the period of 2013-2018. Lugo was also president of Congress in 2017. He was currently serving as a legislator, a position he would hold until 2023.

With EFE and local media