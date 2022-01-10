Former striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins, Janne Pesonen, called the difference between the Finns and the Russians. His words lead “Sport-Express”…

The athlete drew attention to the fact that Russian people openly express their emotions, which is an advantage when communicating, when the closeness of the Finns hinders them. “When a Russian speaks, you can understand his emotions. I love that people express their emotions so easily during casual conversation. Russians also respect traditions very much, ”Pesonen said.

Pesonen played for Pittsburgh in 2008. The next season he moved to Kazan “Ak Bars”, together with which he won the Gagarin Cup. Also, as part of the Finnish national team, the hockey player became the world champion.

In 2019, the head coach of the Russian men’s national volleyball team, Finn Tuomas Sammelvuo, said that he liked the patriotism inherent in Russians. According to the coach, this helps him set up the players for the matches.