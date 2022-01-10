Snam has chosen Sirti for the reconstruction of the passive cabling network and the implementation of the corporate active network infrastructure

It will be the Italian Sirti, innovation hub in the field of development of digital networks, to carry out the reconstruction of the passive cabling network and the implementation of the corporate active network infrastructure of Snam, which has initiated a process of technological evolution on approximately 100 decentralized offices for corporate users to access their services throughout Italy.

The aim of the project is the alignment of all the offices of Snam according to an innovative paradigm Software Defined, suitable for supporting new corporate services with the flexibility required by future evolutions.

More specifically, the activities of Sirti Digital Solutions will allow to harmonize the technologies and management procedures, completing the work started on the backbone network; increase the flexibility of the connectivity of the corporate digital network to accelerate the changes required by business and organizational strategies and adopt solutions for management on the Cloud to have a central point from which to manage the entire corporate digital network, allowing the distribution of rules and policies quickly and uniformly across all offices.

By virtue of the new technology it will therefore be possible to intervene with improved effectiveness and speed on the configuration of the connectivity of the offices Snam.

Snam chooses Sirti for the Corporate network: the words of Benedetto Di Salvo, Head of Sirti Digital Solutions at Sirti

Benedetto Di Salvo, Head of Sirti Digital Solutions at Sirti, explains: “Our goal is to renew the digital network, enabler of the strategies that Snam is implementing in the energy transition. Sirti Digital Solutions will take care of bringing the new Edge paradigm to the digital network, developing an evolution that will offer multiple benefits in terms of simplification and greater agility. Thanks to the use of a cloud-native platform and artificial intelligence, the operation of the entire corporate network will be automated and a total native Edge-to-Cloud security level, levels of Visibility, Control and Enforcement will be guaranteed on the whole. the digital network infrastructure, necessary to better support decentralized models “.