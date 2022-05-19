The former mayor of Maastricht, Gerd Leers (70), has reported assault. According to Leers, last Monday he was headbutted by someone who demanded 14,000 euros from him.
Leers met the suspect in the parking lot at a hardware store. ,,He came sniffing to me and said: I still get money from you. You are the reason that I have to go to jail for six months.”
The former mayor tried to calm him down and start a conversation, but was hardly given the opportunity to do so. Moments later, he was headbutted and he was on the ground. ,,I immediately called 112 and told him to stop. He did and then he was arrested.”
Leers knows the man from the time when some old factories in Maastricht were renovated. That happened last year when Leers chaired a foundation for the city’s ceramic heritage. An agreement had been made with the man that he would clean up the construction waste and that he would be allowed to sell the old iron in return. “But after a while nothing was cleaned up. However, the old iron disappeared. That didn’t work, we thought, and then we said it couldn’t go on like this.”
The fact that Leers still owed the man an amount comes out of the blue. According to Leers, no invoice has been sent before; the agreement was that the job would be done with closed exchanges.
The former mayor was left with a black eye from the incident and had a lot of pain in his butt due to the fall.
