A possible quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal ignites the expectation of fans after the draw for the main draw of Roland Garros 2022 which kicks off on Sunday 22 May. In the section of the Serbian also Alexander Zverev, the highest seeded among his possible opponents in the semifinals. Jannik Sinner, the only blue among the top sixteen favorites of the seeding, is in the lower part, in the eighth of Andrey Rublev and in the fourth of Daniil Medvedev.

These are the theoretical round of 16, if everyone had to respect the top seeds: (1) Novak Djokovic (Srb) – (15) Diego Schwartzman (Arg); (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) – (5) Rafa Nadal (Esp); (3) Alexander Zverev (Ger) – (13) Taylor Fritz (USA); (10) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) – (6) Carlos Alcaraz (Esp); (8) Casper Ruud (Nor) – (12) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol); (14) Denis Shapovalov (Can) – (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre); (7) Andrey Rublev – (11) Jannik Sinner (Ita); (16) Pablo Carreno Busta (Esp) – (2) Daniil Medvedev.

There are 6 blues at the start in the main draw of Roland Garros. These are the pairings of Italian tennis players. Fabio Fognini-Alexei Popyrin; Lorenzo Sonego-Peter Gojowczyk; Marco Cecchinato-Pablo Andujar; Lorenzo Musetti-Stefanos Tsitsipas; Jannik Sinner-qualified. They are joined by Giulio Zeppieri who passed the qualifications.

There are four blue at the starting line of the main draw. These are the pairings in the first round: Lucia Bronzetti-Jelena Ostapenko; Jasmine Paolini-Irina Camelia Begu; Camila Giorgi-Shuai Zhang; Martina Trevisan-Harriet Dart.