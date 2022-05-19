The Paraguayan Minister of the Interior, Federico González, assured this Thursday that his country is in a “declared war against organized crime”, that he warned has permeated “in all levels of society”.

(Read: Marta Lucía Ramírez arrives in Paraguay: these are the keys to her visit)

González spoke to journalists about the attack suffered on Tuesday by the mayor of the city of Pedro Juan Caballero (east), José Carlos Acevedo, which occurred a week after the attack that killed prosecutor Marcelo Pecci on an island in Colombia.

(He is interested: They investigate Pecci’s partner, a former anti-drug prosecutor, for links with the mafia)

“This is a declared war against organized crime,” said the official from the presidential residence, where the Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, received the vice president and foreign minister of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez.

The official, who claimed to have pointed out this fact “on several occasions”, was asked about the situation in the capital of the department of Amambay, which borders Brazil, where, in addition to the attack against the mayor, similar cases have occurred in past years.

In this context, he indicated that this war cannot be waged only in Paraguay, but rather requires “the presence, collaboration and support of all countries.”

📌 “Organized or disorganized crime has permeated all levels and levels of Paraguayan society”, said Interior Minister Federico González. ♦️ He reiterated that they “declared war” on organized crime and that international collaboration is sought#NPY pic.twitter.com/x0luQaNxMv — Official NPY (@npyoficial) May 19, 2022

He considered that it is also a challenge for the Government and all the citizens of the country. “Organized or disorganized crime has permeated all classes and levels of Paraguayan society,” she warned.

Before, you heard or saw things that happened very far away; now, they are getting closer, in all areas

Regarding the investigations following the attack against the mayor, who remains in a critical condition after receiving seven bullet wounds, he stressed that in Different operations have taken place this day in Pedro Juan Caballero and in Asunción.

The National Police reported the capture of two people in raids carried out in Pedro Juan Caballero, as part of the investigations into the attack against the municipal president.

EFE

More world news

– Monkeypox: these are the countries that have reported cases

– In the US they would consider the return of masks in closed places

– Debanhi Escobar case: Government of Mexico announces third autopsy