Ohtuleht: drunk ex-Prime Minister of Estonia Rõivas was taken off the plane in Helsinki

Former Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas was removed from a flight at Helsinki Airport due to alcohol intoxication. This is reported by Ohtuleht.

It is clarified that the ex-prime minister was supposed to go on a visit to Japan as part of an Estonian business delegation. However, the flight was disrupted because Rõivas got drunk and was taken out of the plane by the police. At the same time, he himself categorically denies the fact of intoxication and calls rumors about it slander.

