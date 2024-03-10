Through a statement sent to potential affected clients in Massachusetts, United States, American Express revealed that it suffered a data breach. In that context, he explained that the failure was due to an external company and provided some recommendations to credit card users so that they are aware of possible fraudulent activities with their accounts and that they know what to do if they register them.

Information security, especially in everything related to the financial world, is a highly sensitive issue, which is why the news generated a stir and caused concern among service users. In an official text sent to clients of the aforementioned state, The company announced that there was a dangerous information leak.

Although the official communication was sent to users in Massachusetts, American Express declined to specify whether cards from other areas of the United States are involved or what is the number of potential affected, when consulted by CBS News about the topic. However, they did emphasize that the leak was not a problem with any internal process of the company.

American Express was affected by a data breach. Photo:Twitter @capitalmarket1 Share

American Express recommendations for its affected customers in the United States

In his statement, The company advised potentially affected customers to closely monitor their accounts for the next two years.. In that sense, it told users that they will not receive charges for potentially fraudulent expenses and emphasized that all possible security measures be taken within the account to quickly detect any unauthorized purchase or striking movement during the indicated period of time.