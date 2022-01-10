Former CIA officer George Beebe spoke about the error that many analysts face when trying to assess Moscow’s policies. To this he pointed out in an interview with the newspaper Le Figaro.

According to him, many in the West equate Russia with the USSR, and also believe that Moscow is striving for confrontation with democratic countries. “I believe that this is a fundamental analytical mistake, rather, the Russian Federation has a rather traditional obsession with its security,” the expert noted. He recalled the repeated incursions of neighbors into Russia, and admitted that the Kremlin is consistent in its desire to move potential adversaries away from the country’s borders as far as possible.

Related materials:

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not intend to return to the “iron curtain” in relations with Western states. The diplomat stressed that the Russian side will not take steps in this direction.

In November 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is a peace-loving state. He announced this concept of foreign policy as a roadmap for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the country, speaking at the collegium of the department. He also added that Russia’s foreign policy should continue to serve to ensure favorable conditions for the development and security of the country.