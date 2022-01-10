Stays. Or, at least, he wants to stay. Deyna Castellanos (22 years old, Maracay, Venezuela) feels “comfortable” at Atlético and wants to continue growing as a footballer under the red-and-white elastic. “Hopefully and we reach an agreement both parties”, the player wishes in an interview with AS in which she clears the doubts about her possible departure at the end of the contract next June.

A) Yes, It seems that there is Deyna for a while at Atlético, club that he arrived two years ago as a great promise in world football and in which he is beginning to show his great talent. Last season he shared with Ludmila the weight of the goal in the rojiblanca squad, after adding 13 goals, two less than the Brazilian. And, this year, the also known as ‘Queen Deyna’ is going for more: “I put a figure of about fifteen goals or more.”

With six goals so far in the League, the Venezuelan international has the confidence of Óscar Fernández in a dressing room that has as “great goal” to return Atlético to the women’s Champions League. And not succeeding would be “something very disappointing” for Deyna and her teammates, who will not stop fighting until the end: “We are trying to train more and better.”

How has the year started?

Good. Training hard.

They closed the year with a 6-1 win against Betis. Holidays like that sure tasted better, right?

Yes. That game showed that the team is improving and doing things very well. Closing the year in this way was very positive and we want to maintain that feeling.

They also spent the Christmas break in the European zone, where they continue to be …

Yes. Qualifying for the Champions League is our great goal at the moment, and little by little to get things done. Ending the year with that European position is a very good thing and we will continue to fight to continue in the positions we want.

The derby with Real Madrid was postponed this weekend due to COVID-19 with no defined date. Are you looking forward to this match?

Yes. The derby is always a very nice game. We are preparing with the best energy and enthusiasm. They are games that you never want to end. It is very nice to play against them, with a direct rivalry to see if Madrid is still rojiblanca.

Real Madrid has improved compared to the league start, how do you see it?

The League is very long. All teams are going to puncture and recover at any time. It’s something that happened to us last season, when we had ups and downs. Any team in this highly competitive league can have those moments. I think that Real Madrid is a very complete and strong team in all its lines. It has many players with great talent, just like us, that’s why our matches are very even and it forces us to give everything individually and collectively.

You know what it is to score a goal for Real Madrid, was it special?

Yes. It was the most special goal I have signed in this league so far.

They have been postponed for two games in a row … Are you wanting to make up for lost time at the next appointment?

Yes. Coming back after several games without playing is a motivation to do my best.

After several postponements in the League, is there fear among the players due to COVID-19 infections?

Yes. Above all, it is known that January is going to be a month of many commitments and obviously catching COVID this month can be very sad for any player because not only would they miss a game, but they could miss several. But we are in a pandemic and it is what it is. Although we try to take care of ourselves, we can take it like anyone else.

As he says, this month of January is loaded with games. In their case, they will also play the Super Cup, in which they defend the title. How do they get to this competition?

It would be very nice. We are working to win and repeat the title in the Super Cup. We have a very good team with many capabilities, which works harder and better every day, eager to continue improving. We will fight to defend this Super Cup.

What purposes is set for this 2022?

Classify ourselves in the table as high as possible, getting the ticket for the Champions League and being able to get the titles that we can. And, above all, help the team in whatever way you can: goals, assists …

You have six goals at the moment, what is your goal scorer?

I would like to surpass the goals I scored last year, which were twelve. So I put myself on a figure of about fifteen goals or more this season.

He fulfills his contract next June. Do you want to continue at Atlético?

We are talking to the club and hopefully I can continue here for many more years. Hopefully and we reach an agreement both parties. I am very comfortable here and I like the city and everything. If I want to stay? Yes.

What balance do you make of your first two years as a rojiblanca?

They have been very strange years due to the issue of the pandemic and all the ups and downs of the team. But I think I have grown as a player and as a person and that is what I appreciate the most from these two years.

How about Óscar Fernández?

The coach is doing a very good job with me this year. He is demanding of me and he is taking out my potential. He wants to get everything out of me and I value that very much.

Would it be a disappointment not to be able to qualify for the Champions League this season?

Yes. I don’t think about that. It would be something very sad and disappointing for us and for the club, but we don’t have it in mind. We are trying to train more and better, as I have told you, and the team has very good chemistry both on and off the field. And that is sure to pay off.

In addition to the Champions League, what are your medium-term goals?

The goals I have are to keep trying to be better every day. I want to win a Champions League, get to play all the positive World Cups and, of course, win a Ballon d’Or and a The Best. They are motivations that I have every day.