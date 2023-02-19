The host Carlos Vílchez visited the set of the “Reventonazo de la Chola” and expressed his total comfort for being invited to the successful comedy show along with other great stars.

Turned the page. Carlos Vilchez he sets aside “JB en ATV”, a program that hosted him for so long, and he is more than happy to be able to participate in various América TV formats. On the afternoon of Saturday, February 18, the comedian also appeared on the set of “Reventonazo de la Chola” and surprised the entire audience by praising said television space. However, nobody imagined that he would recognize in front of the cameras how famous the comic project is.

It all happened after Chola Chabuca welcomed “the number one program on Peruvian television.” Faced with this phrase that was repeated over and over again, the host of “Send whoever is in charge” did not hesitate to confirm the great recognition it has as a television format. “It’s true,” he commented at first and then expressed how he feels. “I feel comfortable being here with you”he added.