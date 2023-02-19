Therapist Ladygina: kiwi, blueberries, cranberries and cherries contribute to the prolongation of youth

Ekaterina Ladygina, a therapist, a specialist in XFIT fitness testing in Russia, told what products help prolong youth. About this she reported in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

The specialist pointed out that some berries and fruits that contain polyprenols and bioflavonoids, unique natural bioregulators, have a positive effect. So, she noted, they include blueberries, black and red currants, kiwi, cranberries and cherries.

Ladygina explained that the above products activate reparative and regenerative processes, as a result of which the structure and functions of organs are restored. “A handful of berries such as cranberries and currants will improve memory and cognitive function, have an antidepressant effect and help prolong youth,” the doctor said.

According to her, loads, stress and technogenic factors in the human body lead to membrane damage, resulting in disruption of the functionality of cells, tissues and organs, provoking the occurrence of various diseases and accelerating the aging process. Polyprenols and bioflavonoids in the diet help compensate for the resulting deficiency, and also support the immune status of the cell, the doctor noted.

