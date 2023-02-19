Sunday, February 19, 2023
Junior loses again and turns on the networks with the best memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Memes

Jr memes.

Jr memes.

Humor was immediate. The memes point to Arturo Reyes.

junior athletic fell on his visit to Deportivo Pasto this Saturday and reached 11 dates without winning in Colombian soccer. The goal was the work of Edward López, by way of a penalty. Second win in a row that puts them in the fight between the eight. The one who does not have a good time is Arturo Reyes.

The memes did not wait after this new defeat of the Junior.

