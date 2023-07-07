Great news for “Naruto” fans! The official Twitter account of the famous anime confirmed the release of new episodes in the form of a commemorative series for the 20 years since its first broadcast, which was given on October 3, 2002and which is part of several events that began last year: first with the premiere of a video called “Road of Naruto”, in which they summarized all their years of history in ten minutes with remastered material, and then with the broadcast , in Japan, of some selected chapters of the original series.

When will the new chapters of “Naruto” be released?

The new episodes of the series, which is based on the manga created by Masashi Kishimotowill come to light on September 3, 2023as confirmed by the anime’s official Twitter account, which also confirmed that there will be four completely new episodes, which will probably be broadcast weekly, as is usually done in Japan for all series of this type. .

The famous anime was produced by the Pierrot studio and distributed by TV Tokyo. Photo: Instagram @NARUTOtoBORUTO

It should be noted that the new chapters are part of a special production in commemoration of its 20th anniversary and that its history will take place after the events of “Naruto Shippuden” and before what happened in “Boruto”. In addition, the indicated dates will be applied only to Japanese television, since there are still no details about its broadcast for Latin America; however, there is no doubt that they will soon confirm the date for this part of the world.

What will the new episodes of “Naruto” be about?

At the moment, no further information has been released about the plot that these four chapters will have, but it is known that it will be something totally new and that it will not be a remake of the original series, for which the fans have been very excited and euphoric. for this news on social networks.

It has also not been clarified if this is part of the release of a new anime and the new episodes will just be its start. Recall that the original series, “Naruto”, had 220 episodes, broadcast between October 3, 2002 and February 8, 2007, while “Naruto Shippuden” had 500 episodes, broadcast between February 15, 2007 and on March 23, 2017.

Watch the video for the 20th anniversary of “Naruto”