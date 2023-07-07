There are very few chapters left before the end of “Ana de nadie” arrives and the story is more captivating than ever. In episode 84 of the telenovela produced by RCN We will see how Mona no longer only wants to take revenge on Joaquín, as she did in a video, saying that he had abused her, but now she will also lash out against Ana, who came out in defense of the journalist and who tried to persuade her to tell the story. TRUE. Will she be able to carry out her macabre plan?

In the following note we will tell you how, when and where to see the Colombian novel starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello.

Watch the preview of chapter 84 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 84 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 84 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisThursday, July 6, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 84 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 84 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, Monday through Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes the Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is the plot of “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, and gives herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will meet several people who want to make her happiness impossible.

The Colombian blockbuster, which tells the love story between Ana and Joaquín, is close to coming to an end. Photo: RCN capture

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 15 years her junior.

This is the cast of “Ana de nadie”

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

