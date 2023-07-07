The novel “Land of Hope”, starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, will premiere a new chapter and, in the previews, they show us that the situation of the disease of María Teresa’s father is advanced to the point that it is likely that he will recover her life soon, which makes the protagonist very sad. On the other hand, Santos will tell her that he does not want to lose her and will do everything possible to see her happy. Then, both characters will be very close to kissing.

Below, we detail all the information you need to know so you don’t miss any episode of the Mexican production of TelevisaUnivision.

When will chapter 19 of “Land of Hope” be released?

The telenovela “Tierra de esperanza” will premiere its chapter 19 thisThursday, July 6, 2023In addition, it is expected that, as the story progresses, more and more people will be captivated by the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios star in “Land of Hope.” Photo: The Stars

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of the channel’s primetimeThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. On the other hand, in Peru, it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico . Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the preview of chapter 19 of “Land of Hope”

