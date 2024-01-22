A recent report by Mapbiomas has highlighted the serious situation in Brazil, where forest fires devastated 17.3 million hectares of land in the last year, exceeding the 2022 figure by 6% and equivalent to the size of Uruguay.



(You may be interested in: The keys to the plan that the Andean Community approved to confront organized crime).

The greatest impact was observed in grasslands, followed by areas of native vegetation and savannahs. During the critical months of September and October, 4 million hectares were reported damaged monthly.

December presented an unusual worsening with 1.6 million hectares consumed by fire, a figure that had not been seen in four years and is attributed to the fires in the Amazon and El Niño, which caused higher temperatures and dryness. According to Ane Alencar of MapBiomas Fuego, the decrease in deforestation played a key role in avoiding further damage.

(Of interest: Lightning kills a woman and leaves seven injured on the beach in Brazil).

🌳🧑‍🚒 The Ibama and ICMBio brigades continue to work day and night to contain the forest fires that occur in the North of Brazil, mainly in the Amazon and in Pará. Prevfogo teams have been in Amazonas since the end of September operating in the metropolitan region of… pic.twitter.com/KBeAy9Td68 — Presidency of the Republic of Brazil (@presidencia_BR) November 5, 2023

Especially critical was the situation in the Amazon in December, where 1.3 million hectares were burned, an increase of 463% compared to the same period in 2022followed by fires in the Pantanal and the Cerrado.

Mapbiomas, made up of 70 entities including universities, NGOs and technology companies, has been carrying out these studies since 2019 using satellite images, with the aim of promoting the conservation and sustainable management of the country's natural resources.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.